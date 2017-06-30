Revived National Space Council will guide Trump admin policy

In response, acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot said "The establishment of the council is another demonstration of the Trump Administration's deep interest in our work, and a testament to the importance of space exploration to our economy, our nation, and the planet as a whole."

During an event to sign the order, astronaut Buzz Aldrin proclaimed "to infinity and beyond," and President Trump responded "This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don't really know. But it could be. It has to be something -- but it could be infinity, right? Okay."

