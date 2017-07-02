Ben Heck's mini pinball game: States and sound effects

In this episode, Ben and team use Arduino and the Teensy 3.6 to create the game logic and sound for their miniature Pinball machine. Using the C++ Programming language, Ben takes Felix's C code and makes it suitable for embedded microcontroller hardware with a logic state machine. This virtualized state machine monitors what's happening with the Pinball hardware, including buttons and what the pinball touches, and reacts by increasing your score or playing music and sounds. Follow along with the build and give the team your suggestions over on the element14 Community.