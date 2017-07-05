Chinese tech giant Alibaba has a smart speaker, too

The device is only available in China and for now only speaks Mandarin. Alibaba isn't the first Chinese company to foray into the increasingly-saturated smart speaker market: Baidu's got the Xiaoyu Zaijia and JD.com boasts the LingLong DingDong. However, given Alibaba's grip on eastern e-commerce and the subsequent mountain of data it has amassed, the company believes it has the potential to become a market leader.