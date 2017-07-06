You can now tip your Uber driver in select cities

Previously, riders who wanted to tip their drivers had to do so separately from the Uber app, with cash or other form of electronic payment. Now passengers will see a new screen after a ride is completed, letting you tip your driver whenever is convenient for you, similar to how you rate drivers. The tip is private, as it will be associated with the trip, not your name, and won't be assessed a service fee. Drivers will need to download the latest Uber Driver app and then enable the Accept Tips system from there. They'll also be able to track tips and cash them out to their debit card with Uber's Instant Pay system.

Uber sent us a current list of cities with the new tipping feature, below. Tips should roll out to every US and Canadian city by the end of July.