You can now tip your Uber driver in select cities

Uber has been trying to win back the hearts and minds of its drivers and riders lately. With board members resigning, the CEO stepping down, and apology emails to drivers in NYC, the beleaguered ride-sharing company needs a couple of wins. Last month, the company promised some changes to make driving for Uber better, including tipping. Today, Uber is taking the feature live in 121 different cities in the US and Canada.
Previously, riders who wanted to tip their drivers had to do so separately from the Uber app, with cash or other form of electronic payment. Now passengers will see a new screen after a ride is completed, letting you tip your driver whenever is convenient for you, similar to how you rate drivers. The tip is private, as it will be associated with the trip, not your name, and won't be assessed a service fee. Drivers will need to download the latest Uber Driver app and then enable the Accept Tips system from there. They'll also be able to track tips and cash them out to their debit card with Uber's Instant Pay system.
Uber sent us a current list of cities with the new tipping feature, below. Tips should roll out to every US and Canadian city by the end of July.
- Adirondack, NY
- Albany, NY
- Amarillo, TX
- Anchorage, AK
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Augusta, GA
- Bakersfield, CA
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Beaumont, TX
- Bellingham, WA
- Bloomington, IN
- Boise, ID
- Boston, MA
- Bowling Green, KY
- Bozeman/Butte, MT
- Buffalo, NY
- Burlington, VT
- Calgary (CAN)
- Carbondale, CO
- Charleston, SC
- Cleveland, OH
- Coastal Georgia
- Coeur d'Alene, ID
- Columbia, SC
- Columbia, MO
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Dayton, OH
- Delaware
- Dubuque, IA
- Duluth, MN
- Eastern Idaho
- Eastern North Carolina
- Eastern Washington
- Eau Claire, WI
- Edmonton (CAN)
- El Paso, TX
- Erie, PA
- Fayetteville, AR
- Fayetteville, NC
- Flagstaff, AZ
- Fort Collins, CO
- Fort Myers-Naples, FL
- Gallup, NM
- Grand Forks, ND
- Greater Maine
- Greater Williamsport
- Hampton Roads, VA
- Harrisburg, PA
- Hattiesburg, MS
- Honolulu, HI
- Inland Empire, CA
- Jackson, MS
- Kalispell, MT
- Kauai, HI
- Kingston, NY
- Knoxville, TN
- Lafayette, LA
- Lansing, MI
- Laredo, TX
- Las Cruces, NM
- Lawrence, KS
- Lehigh Valley, PA
- Little Rock, AK
- London (CAN)
- Los Angeles, CA
- Louisville, KY
- Madison, WI
- Manhattan, KS
- Maui, HI
- Milwaukee, WI
- Missoula, MT
- Montgomery, AL
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- New Hampshire
- New Orleans, LA
- New York City/New Jersey/NYC Suburbs/New Jersey (Shore)/Hamptons/Upstate NY
- Ocala, FL
- Olympia, WA
- Omaha, NE
- Orange County, CA
- Outer Banks, NC
- Peninsula and SW WA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Piedmont Triad, NC
- Portland, OR
- Quad Cities, IA
- Rhode Island, RI
- Rochester, NY
- Rochester, MN
- San Francisco, CA
- San Luis Obispo, CA
- Santa Fe, NM
- Savannah-Hilton Head, GA
- Sioux City, IA
- South Bend, IN
- Southern Utah
- Springfield, IL
- Springfield, MO
- St Cloud, MN
- State College, PA
- Syracuse, NYC
- Tacoma, WA
- Tampa Bay, FL
- Terre Haute, IN
- Toledo, OH
- Toronto (CAN)
- Tri-Cities, WA
- Tucson, AZ
- Tulsa, OK
- Vancouver, WA
- Ventura, CA
- West Lafayette, IN
- Western Arizona
- Wichita, KS
- Wichita Falls, TX
- Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
- Wilmington, NC
- Windsor (CAN)
- York-Gettysburg, NY
- Youngstown, OH
- Yuma, AZ