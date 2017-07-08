Show More Results

Recommended Reading: Rebooting a hero in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
14m ago in Internet
'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Is One of the Best Superhero
Movies in Years
Christopher Orr,
The Atlantic

Well folks, the time has come. The team-up between Sony and Marvel for the third different take on Spider-Man debuted this week. So far, the reviews are mostly positive, noting that the duo created a compelling story line for Peter Parker with Tom Holland that establishes the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Don't take my word for it, The Atlantic has a full review (yep, spoilers) with all the details.

Winamp's Woes: How the Greatest MP3 Player Undid Itself
Cyrus Farivar, Ars Technica

Winamp was the go-to MP3 player for a lot of people, but its glory didn't last. Ars Technica takes a look at what went wrong.

DJI Is Locking Down Its Drones Against a Growing Army of DIY Hackers
Ben Sullivan, Motherboard

A deep dive on how DJI is policing modifications to its products that bypass flight restrictions and limits on both speed and altitude.

Science on Trial
Mallory Locklear, The Outline

Bad science and shoddy expert witnesses continue to send innocent people to jail for crimes they didn't commit.

What Football Will Look Like in the Future
Jon Bois, SB Nation

Jon Bois of "Breaking Madden" fame is back. And he made a thing. It's ridiculous.

