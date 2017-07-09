Ben Heck's mini pinball: Simulating gameplay

Ben and Felix meet with Terry from Mathworks to find out how they can use Matlab and Simulink to create a simulation of the miniature pinball table and teensy microcontroller. Terry explains how Simulink, and hardware running a real-time OS, can mimic the experience of an embedded hardware system. Throw in an accurate 3D model created with Autodesk's Fusion 360, and the team gets a good idea how the prototypes will work without having to rebuild the design. The team can even control it with an XBox One controller! Join in with the build over on the element14 Community.