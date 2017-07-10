The Wirecutter's Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Echo

Street Price: $180; MSRP: $180; Deal Price: $90

The best deal we've seen on the Amazon Echo at $90, easily beating our previous low of $130. This price even matches the best price we've seen on a refurbished model. If you're seeking to break in to the Alexa ecosystem or add to your existing one, now is the time as this is likely as low as we'll see the Echo at any point this year. This price is available for the Black or White color. Shipping is free.

The Amazon Echo is a speaker we recommend in our Alexa guide. Grant Clauser writes, "Echo, always listening via Amazon's Alexa voice service, lets you play music, order pizza, and get questions answered, and can control popular smart-home devices and 1,000-plus other things."

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet

Street Price: $80; MSRP: $80; Deal Price: $50

An interesting deal on the next generation of our current budget tablet pick (released in May 2017). The two are likely to be essentially the same tablet, the more current generation very slightly updated if at all. The most notable update seems to be the addition of support for microSD cards up to 256 GB, a nice perk for those with a lot of media to store. At $50, this is a new low for this tablet and $30 off street price. Shipping is free.

The last gen Fire HD 8 is our budget pick in our Best Android Tablets guide. Of the newest gen Fire HD 8, Chris Heinonen and Ryan Whitwam write, "The new Fire HD 8 is nearly identical to its predecessor, our budget pick, but it supports microSD cards up to 256 GB and costs $10 more. It's available now."

Jackery Bolt 6000 mAh Battery Pack

Street Price: $27; MSRP: $35; Deal Price: $23 w/ code JACKERY6

Use the promo code JACKERY6 to save around $4 on our pick for best everyday USB battery. This brings the Bolt from the current street price of $27 down to just over $23. While we've posted cheaper, this is still a good price. The code can also be applied to the new orange color, knocking the price of that model from $28 down to $24, and silver color, knocking the price of that color down to $28. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Jackery Bolt 6,000 mAh USB battery pack is our everyday USB battery pack pick in out best USB battery packs guide. Mark Smirniotis writes, "Fast charging from an integrated Micro-USB cable, an integrated Lightning-connector cable, and a standard USB port. The size of a bar of soap, the Bolt charges a midsize smartphone twice. It is well made without costing much more than lesser models without cables."

Anker PowerPort 2 Elite 24W USB Travel Wall Charger

Street Price: $13; MSRP: $30; Deal Price: $10

A nice deal on this Anker travel charger. While the price of this charger has been dropping steadily over the past few months, this is the lowest price we've seen for it. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Anker PowerPort 2 Elite 24W USB Travel Wall Charger is an upcoming pick in our Best Multiport USB Charger guide. Nick Guy writes, "Ankers' PowerPort 2 Elite is our upcoming pick for the best small multiport USB charger for travel. Each of its ports puts out the promised 2.4 amps, there's a convenient LED that shows when your devices are fully charged, and Anker's 18-month warranty is great."

