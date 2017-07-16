Ben Heck's ultimate sub-$400 media center

In what may be a strange change of pace for The Ben Heck Show, instead of voiding warranties, Felix is following them as he puts together the components necessary to build an Arch Linux-based media center. There are a number of considerations to keep in mind when assembling a computer, including cooling, wiring, airflow and ensuring that the software is setup properly. What operating system do you run on your media center? And what difficulties have you encountered building computers? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.