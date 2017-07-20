The Wirecutter's best deals: Google Home and Philips Hue bundles drop by $70

Street price: $300; MSRP: $330; Deal price: $230

Here's another opportunity to jump headlong into the smart home game. This bundle offers two of our picks, the Google Home Speaker and the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter kit, for $230, an excellent deal. We've posted deals in the past few months on the Google Home speaker at $100 and the White and Color Ambiance kit (3rd Gen) at $170, so you're saving $40 even as compared to recent deal pricing by purchasing these two bundled. Shipping is free.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is our pick for the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser writes, "Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb; it's a whole smart system. The color-adjustable A19 bulbs can remake the look of a room in seconds. Multiple app options and device compatibility make it the best overall choice."

The Google Home is our pick in our Is Google Home the Right Voice-Controlled Speaker for You? guide. Grant Clauser and Brent Butterworth write, "The Google Home brings Google's search and voice-control expertise to the category, making this device especially compelling for people who have already entrusted their digital lives to the Google ecosystem."

Street price: $100; MSRP: $160; Deal price: $70

Here's a great price, matching our previous low, on the Vantrue R2 dash cam. This cam is seeing a recurring monthly sale at this point which has seen it drop incrementally down to $70, but this is the second month in a row the drop has stopped at $70, so this could be as low as the price of this item gets. As it is our runner-up pick primarily because of its cost relative to our top pick, you're getting a great deal on a top performer. Shipping is free to most states.

The Vantrue R2 is our runner-up pick for the best dash cam. Eric Adams writes, "The Vantrue OnDash R2 slots into our runner-up position on cost rather than quality. It produces great videos, but it's too expensive compared with the Z-Edge Z3—almost $50 more at the moment before factoring in the cost of the Zero Edge's included microSD card, which the Vantrue lacks. Its images are just a hair too dark compared with the Z3, but they still blow most other dash cams out of the water, leading us to recommend this as a backup if its price drops or the Z3 sells out and you need a dash cam right away. The Vantrue was our top pick in testing until the Z3 arrived late in the process and displaced it."

Street price: $350; MSRP: $350; Deal price: $260

This is an excellent deal on these refurbished noise cancelling headphones, which typically cost $350 new. The Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones have remained consistently at $350 since their release, expensive enough to give even the biggest Bose devotee pause, but this refurb deal offers some relief. These headphones are factory refurbished by Bose, sold via the Bose eBay storefront, and offer the same warranty as a new pair. At $260, they're nicely discounted and available in both Black and Silver. Shipping is free.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 are our runner-up pick in our Best Noise Cancelling Headphones guide. Lauren Dragan writes, "New this year is the QuietComfort 35 model, the wireless counterpart to the QC25s. Their size, shape, and comfort are all the same as the QC25s. In objective tests they offer slightly better noise cancelling on average than their wired counterparts, though in the real world this difference wasn't apparent. Their sound quality is a bit different too; it's a bit more lively, with a bit more sizzle. Some people might like it, others won't. It's not an improvement over the QC25s, just a different sounding headphone."

Street price: $230; MSRP: $240; Deal price: $170 w/ code FRIDGE7

If you've waited this long on a new window air conditioner, you're probably pretty warm right now. It's not too late, though – whether you need to add an additional window AC or your existing window unit just isn't cutting it, this LG LW8016ER unit is at a great price at $60 below the typical street value of $170, besting our previous low, when you use code FRIDGE7. It is unlikely to last long this heavily discounted. Shipping is free.

The LG LW8016ER is our pick for the best air conditioner. Liam McCabe writes, "The LG LW8016ER is the window AC you should probably get, especially if it's for an office, den, or other room where you won't be sleeping. Though for some people, it'll be fine in the bedroom, too. Its price is fair, and this model is widely available, so you'll have no trouble running out and grabbing it for a decent price on short notice—for instance, in the middle of a heat wave, like when you're probably reading this article. Compared with other ACs at this price, it's quieter and hums along at a lower pitch, so it's easier on the ears. And though AC controls aren't rocket science, this one offers a greater level of flexibility in total than most of its competitors, covering all the little details, from the fan's directional controls and outdoor-air vent to the dehumidifier mode and removable drain plug."

