Ben Heck's Super Glue Gun: Merging form and function

The team continues buckling down on its Super Glue Gun project. Felix brings together a custom-designed motor control circuit that will be used for extruding the glue. Meanwhile, Ben cuts up the perfboard to prototype the size of the printed circuit board that will eventually fit inside the handle. Thankfully, this task is made easier thanks to a 3D printer and an existing circuit that controls the 110v AC power. It's not all about the electronics, though: Hari from element14 steps in to give guidance on how the project might ultimately reach Kickstarter, introducing some ideas that hadn't occurred to the team. How do you think the build is going? Would you do anything different? Let us know over on the element14 Community.