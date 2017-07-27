The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $40 on a Netgear Arlo Q security camera

Street price: $160; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $120

This is a good discount on the Arlo Q security camera at $120, matching our deal from nearly 6 months ago that was only available for a short time. This deal is a great price at around $40 below the typical street price. Shipping is free.

The Netgear Arlo Q is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi security camera. Stewart Wolpin writes, "If the Logi Circle is sold out or otherwise unavailable, get the Netgear Arlo Q, which offers very good A/V and still-photo quality in bright, dim, and no light, relatively easy setup, smart and welcome geofencing alerts, unique and customizable activity zones that limit where the camera will detect motion, and free seven-day video recording and storage, all of which offset its slightly higher-than-average price."

Street price: $192; MSRP: $260; Deal price: $167 w/ code ITSELECTRIC25

While we've seen the street price of this office headset drop over the past year, sales under $200 have been fairly rare. This drop down to $167 is a new low and a great deal on our top pick wireless headset. Make sure to use code: ITSELECTRIC25 in order to get the deal price of $167. Shipping is free since the order is over $35. It should also be noted that American Express is currently running a promotion offering a $25 statement credit on purchases over $125 from Jet, but your mileage may vary depending on your card.

The Jabra Evolve 65 is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best wireless headset for the office. Marianne Schultz writes, "The Plantronics Voyager Focus UC offers the best all-around performance and comfort of the headsets we tested. Despite being a bit heavier than some other headsets, all of our testers said the Voyager Focus was the most comfortable to wear for long periods, thanks to its plush, memory-foam earpads covered in soft leatherette, its not-too-tight clamping force, and the suspended headband cushion that exerts little pressure on the top of the head."

Street price: $45; MSRP: $50; Deal price: $30

Here's a nice deal on the Decibullz Contour wired earbuds and it's the lowest price we've seen for them. All colors are $30, $10 cheaper than the previous low we've seen. At this price, they will likely go fast. Shipping is free.

The Decibullz Contour are our affordable custom-fit pick in our Best Wired Workout Headphones guide. Lauren Dragan writes, "The Decibullz Contour model represents a unique idea and is worth checking out if fit is a perpetual issue for you. All of our panelists liked the sound, especially for the price. These headphones have a little extra bass and a little less high end, so if you like the sound of headphones such as the Velodyne vPulse, you'll like what you hear from this pair, too. What makes the Decibullz Contour unique, however, is the at-home custom-moldable stability cuff (say that five times fast)."

Dragan continues, "Although the cuff is removable and remoldable, we had the panelists test the Contour's sound with just the standard tips attached. None of us liked the included pinecone-style tips, but Brent swapped them out for another, rounded set and enjoyed the fit more. The headphones have a common-size tip fitting, so you can easily do the same. (Or, Decibullz, if you're reading this, maybe you guys could start including some rounded tips as well?) Overall, the custom fit feels particularly comfy and really stays in, so if you're into a little DIY, this pair could be worth your money."

Street price: $180; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $144 w/ code ITSELECTRIC25

Good sales on SSD have been hard to find these days and the Samsung 850 Evo has only been on sale a handful of times since last year. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen this year, it's a nice $36 drop from the normal street price and only the third time we've seen it on sale worth mentioning. Make sure to use code: ITSELECTRIC25 in order to get the extra $25 off and dropping it down to the deal price. It should also be noted that American Express is currently running a promotion offering a $25 statement credit on purchases over $125 from Jet, but your mileage may vary depending on your card.

The Samsung 850 EVO is the top pick in our guide on the best SSDs. Nathan Edwards writes, "If we were upgrading a laptop or buying the primary drive for a desktop, we'd get the 500 GB Samsung 850 EVO (also available in M.2 and mSATA form factors). The 850 EVO is fast, cheap, and consistent, and it comes from a company that makes its own SSD controllers, firmware, and NAND. That means it gets first dibs on the good stuff, and is able to design the entire SSD to work together from the start. Samsung has made some of the best SSDs for the past five hardware generations, and this one is no exception. The 850 EVO isn't the cheapest great SSD, but it is the best cheap SSD, even two years after launch. It offers a great combination of price, performance, and capacity, plus ample write endurance, hardware encryption support, and an exceptionally long five-year warranty."

