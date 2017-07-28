Microsoft’s minimal Modern mouse and keyboard are now available

As part of Windows 10, Hello can unlock your PC with your fingerprint or face, though you'd need a compatible camera for the latter. It works with the new keyboard, so you'll be able to swipe your finger to access to your machine. It hooks up to your PC with either Bluetooth or a cable, giving you some flexibility of connection. The Modern Mouse matches the keyboard in styling and connects via Low Energy Bluetooth, too. Microsoft claims the keyboard has up to four months of use on a full charge; the mouse should last up to 12 months per charge, as well.