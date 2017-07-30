Ben Heck's Super Glue Gun: The first working prototype

Now that the team's making progress with the electronics for the handle design, Ben is working with Autodesk Fusion 360 to create the model for the 3D printer to house the trigger and protoboard. The rest of the glue gun case also needs to be modeled; Fusion 360 helps by being able to import some parts to get the sizing right. Take the bearings for the hot end feed system/nozzle, for example. It's not only the physical design that needs tweaking, however: The team is having difficulty with math calculations on the ATTiny hardware, and Felix is repairing the electronics for the hotend and motor control. How's your C programming? What would you design differently? Weigh in over on the element14 Community.