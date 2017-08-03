The Wirecutter's best deals: Google's Daydream View VR headset drops to $60

Street price: $185; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $150

Here's a great deal at $150 ($145+$5 shipping) and the best price we've seen on the 8-zone version our smart sprinkler controller pick. With summer heat scorching yards left and right, this is a nice opportunity to grab a tool to fight back against the elements at a reasonable price. The 16-zone is also available to select (via dropdown) for the lowest price we've seen at $180 shipped if you have a larger yard or just require more control zones.

The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller (Gen 2) is our top pick in our Smart Sprinkler Controller Guide. Jennifer Pattison Tuohy writes, "After spending two months with six smart irrigation controllers in a sunny South Carolina yard, we're confident the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller (Generation 2) is the best choice for most people with an in-ground sprinkler system. Any smart controller will save you water and money compared with a simple timer, but the Rachio is the best of the ones we tested. It's available in eight- and 16-zone models (you can add a second device to control more zones), responds to real-time weather conditions and forecasts, offers the best selection of customizable and intelligent watering schedules, and gives you control of your sprinklers from anywhere in the world through its intuitive app. It provides the simplest and best user experience, as long as you have reliable Internet connectivity."

Street price: $130; MSRP: $140; Deal price: $95

This is a new low price for the polycarbonate Delsey spinner at $95, just shading our previously posted deal price back in May. While we've seen a few isolated drops in the past 3 months, deals on this suitcase tend to be rare and end pretty quickly, so pick it up soon if you're in the market for hard-sided luggage. Currently, it's available for this price in the Titanium color only. Shipping is free.

The Delsey Helium Aero 29-inch Luggage is the larger version of our budget pick in the best checked luggage guide. Kit Dillon writes, "... for travelers on a budget, or people who specifically want a hard-sided piece of luggage, the Delsey Helium Aero 25-Inch is a great bargain. Though many hard-shell bags in this price range are made with cheaper and less-durable ABS plastic, the Helium Aero is 100 percent polycarbonate. This gives it a sleeker finish and superior impact resistance. In fact, this is the same type of material used in the so-called "lower-end" models from Rimowa, such as the Salsa, which sells for about six times as much as the Helium. And in case anything goes wrong, Delsey backs this bag with a limited 10-year warranty. It also has a built-in TSA-approved lock for added peace of mind."

Street price: $80; MSRP: $80; Deal price: $60

This is a nice deal on the Daydream View VR headset and the first sale since they've made the Daydream View compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S8. While it's not the lowest price we've seen, it's within $10 of the previous low and still a nice $20 drop from the normal street price. This deal will last until August 12th, so you've got a little bit of time to make up your mind.

The Google Daydream View is our top pick for the best VR headset for your phone so far. Signe Brewster writes, "The Daydream View headset is made from soft, lightweight materials that allow you to forget you have a phone hanging from your face. The included controller, which tracks the position and location of your hand, makes entry-level VR fun and approachable, and is something the Gear VR can't match. The Daydream View works only with the Google Pixel, the Pixel XL, three Moto Z phones, and Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+, but more phones should have Daydream support next year. There also isn't as much to do on the Daydream View yet as there is on the Gear VR, but that should change quickly as developers port apps from Gear."

Street price: $220; MSRP: $220; Deal price: $200

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the RoboVac 11, it's still a nice deal and a drop of over $20 from the normal street price at $198 (price reflects in cart as part of 10% off Anker products over $100 sale). We've only seen this robot vacuum on sale a few times in the past, so this is a fairly rare deal. The Eufy RoboVac 11 is already a bargain price-wise relative to other robot vacuums, so any time it goes on sale you have an opportunity to get excellent value. Shipping is free.

The Eufy RoboVac 11 is our new top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe writes, "The Eufy RoboVac 11 is the smart-money pick for most people who want a robot vacuum cleaner. In our testing and research, the RoboVac 11 was the most likely to complete a cleaning cycle on its own, without getting stuck and waiting for a human to rescue it. That's the most important part of a robot vacuum's job, and the Eufy 11 does it better than almost any other model we've seen, even those that cost hundreds more. It's also quieter than most other bots, is one of the lower-cost models to come with a remote control, and the brand (an offshoot of Anker) has a good track record for customer service. Its cleaning power is not particularly strong, and its semi-random navigation system may miss patches of floor. But the 2.5-hour battery life (among the longest we've seen) helps to offset those limitations. Overall, it's good enough to keep the floors tidy in just about any home if you run it at a few times per week, yet costs much less and comes with fewer caveats than any other robot vacuums that can say the same."

