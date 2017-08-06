Ben Heck's portable Raspberry Pi photo booth

Karen has an idea for a project: With Felix's help, she'll create a portable Raspberry Pi photo booth, useful for weddings and other events. This isn't just a hardware project, though -- it also needs Linux software to allow the system to save and upload files. Felix takes this as an opportunity to give everyone a crash course in how to run Linux on the Raspberry Pi. After they finalize the design, Karen talks us through her Python logic underpinning the built-in camera. How's your Python programming? What Pi Cam projects have you made? And what would you have done differently here? Let us know over on the element14 Community.