The Wirecutter's best deals: The UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker drops to $50

Street price: $135; MSRP: $150; Deal price: $97

At $97, this is the best price we've seen on the LucidSound LS30 wireless gaming headset and it's a nice opportunity to pick one up in black (the white is only $3 more, matching our previous low of $100). The LS30 headset usually sticks close to a $150 price with sales down to $130 or $120. While we've seen more sales on this headset recently, it is still very much a deal at this new low price. Shipping is free.

The LucidSound LS30 is our wireless pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets. Kimber Streams wrote, "The one thing that all of the aforementioned headsets have in common is that they're wired. A small percentage (15 percent, to be exact) of the Wirecutter readers we surveyed about gaming headsets insisted that wireless was the only way to go in this category. Last time, our testers struggled to fully embrace any of the wireless models we tested. This time, we all fell in love with the LucidSound LS30 due to its solid performance, especially intuitive controls, sleek design, and cross-platform compatibility. Although it doesn't officially support PCs, we tried this headset with two different desktops and didn't have any issues."

Street price: $70; MSRP: $70; Deal price: $50

Clip the on-page coupon to get the deal price of $50 on this recommended cable modem. We've seen a number of deals on the CM500 of late, with it hitting a low of $48 in early to mid-July. At just $2 more, this is a nice deal and definitely one we wouldn't hesitate to grab as this modem is often over $70. Shipping is free.

The Netgear CM500 modem is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best cable modem. Patrick Austin and David Murphy write, "If the SB6183 is out of stock or too expensive, or you use Time Warner Cable and need IPv6 support (which that ISP currently doesn't support on the SB6183), consider the Netgear CM500. The CM500 is a DOCSIS 3.0 16×4 cable modem compatible with nearly the same number of ISPs as our pick. It's well-reviewed and popular (if not quite as widely liked as the SB6183), but has only a one-year warranty."

Street price: $40; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $32 w/ code KIDS20

A good, easily stow-able day pack is a necessity for travel and useful in a number of other situations as well. Use code KIDS20 in cart to get $8 off this recommended packable day pack, the L.L.Bean Stowaway. This day pack is usually $40, but with the use of the code you can get it for $32. The one downside – a number of colors are presently backordered, but all but one are scheduled to be back in stock by next week, so as long as you're willing to wait a short time, this is a good opportunity to pick one up cheaply. Shipping is free. This deal ends 8/27.

The L.L.Bean Stowaway Day Pack is the top pick in our guide to the best packable day pack for travel guide. Jean Yoon writes, "Among the backpacks in our test group, the L.L.Bean Stowaway Day Pack offers the most versatile combination of comfort and organizational features. Fully unpacked, the Stowaway Day Pack performs almost as well as a dedicated backpack thanks to its ventilated and comfy straps and back panel, yet it still compresses down to the size of a 99¢ chip bag. While it isn't the smallest or lightest of the daypacks we picked, it is one of the few equipped with a waist belt and sternum strap—which help with heavier loads—and the only one to combine that design with an external kangaroo pouch that can accommodate a pair of shoes, rain gear, or anything else you wouldn't want to muck up the inside of the bag. Its ripstop-nylon construction sheds rain and resists wear better than cheaper polyester, but should anything go wrong, it's covered by L.L.Bean's legendary lifetime satisfaction guarantee."

Street price: $75; MSRP: $100; Deal price: $50

Here's a great deal on our top portable Bluetooth speaker, matching the lowest price we've seen. While we've seen it hit this price before and more often over the past few months, it's still a great deal to pick up this speaker. These sales are still usually pretty brief, so it's unlikely this deal will stick around for more than a day. Currently only available in blue, purple, and a black & gray pattern. Shipping is free.

The UE Roll 2 is our top pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speakers. Brent Butterworth writes, "The original UE Roll was our unanimous pick for the best portable speaker when we tested 30 new models last year, and we feel just as strongly about its replacement, the UE Roll 2. Like the original, the UE Roll 2 sounds full, with smooth reproduction of everything from bass notes to cymbals, and it plays loud enough to fill a hotel room or a spot at the beach with sound. It's so watertight, it will survive being dunked 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes. Seven months of worldwide traveling with the original Roll have only confirmed our love of this design. The only real downside is that it lacks a speakerphone function."

