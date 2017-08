The team has had their troubles with the Logic Gate board game, so is it time to put it out to pasture? The group meets with Hari from element14 to help determine how much it would realistically cost to bring the product to market with the components used. Karen and Ben discuss the lessons learned from going from Hackmanji to a dedicated logic game. Do you think the team made some wrong decisions? Did they miss something obvious? Let us know over on the element14 Community.