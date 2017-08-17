CBS now available on sports and live TV streamer fuboTV

Folks generally want to cut the cable cord to save money, but fragmentation means you might have to subscribe to more than one service. Case in point is fuboTV, which focused on international soccer when it first launched a $10 monthly service in 2015. In case you wanted to watch something other than sports without subscribing to DirecTV or another service, in 2016 it launched a $35 Premiere bundle with more channels. Now, it has gone live with CBS, making fuboTV a more viable option for soccer fans who are also casual TV watchers.

You'll be able to watch your local-market CBS station, with shows like NCIS, 60 Minutes and The Big Bang Theory. You'll also get the CBS Sports Network (in markets with local CBS stations), Pop, and CBSN. Subscribers will also get video-on-demand access to CBS shows nationwide, and can log into the CBS app using fuboTV authentication.

The addition of CBS puts fuboTV into direct competition with Sling TV, which starts at $20 per month, and AT&T's DirecTV, a $35 and up service. While it can't compete with the number of live TV channels on those services, it could be a better option for sports, and particularly soccer, fans.