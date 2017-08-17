The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $50 on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablet

Street price: $330; MSRP: $330; Deal price: $300

Here's a good discount and the lowest price we've seen in some time on the BenQ GW2765HT 27-Inch Monitor, our budget monitor pick in that size. While we saw this monitor dip lower late last year, at $300 it's around $30 off the typical street price. Shipping is free.

The BenQ GW2765HT is our budget pick in our guide to the best 27-Inch monitor. David Murphy and John Higgins write, "If you want to save some money, BenQ's GW2765HT is a decent budget choice. This 27-inch IPS display isn't as color-accurate as our pick or runner-up, and it's a bit too bright at its lowest setting, but most people will have a hard time noticing the difference. BenQ's monitor is about $120 cheaper than the HP or Dell, but it doesn't have a USB hub or DisplayPort output. The buttons for navigating its onscreen display are on the back of the monitor, which makes them harder to use. But like our pick, the GW2765HT's stand has excellent adjustability and VESA support. While our pick and runner-up are better monitors, the GW2765HT is a decent alternative, especially if price is a big factor. (Side note: Don't be confused when Amazon says that the BenQ BL2711U is a newer version of this monitor. It isn't. The BL2711U is a 4K professional display that's overkill for normal people. Stick with the GW2765HT.)"

Street price: $17; MSRP: $30; Deal price: $14

If you've been looking for a USB car charger with more than just one or two ports, you're in luck. This Anker PowerDrive 4-Port USB Car Charger has twice the ports you usually see and comes at a very reasonable price right now at $14. This charger has been hovering around $17 for the past few months, so this is a nice opportunity to pick one up at a discount. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Anker PowerDrive 4 USB Car Charger is our more ports pick in our guide to the best USB car charger. Nick Guy writes, "It might seem crazy to some people, but if you really need to charge more than two devices at once in the car, the Anker 4-Port USB Car Charger is a great pick. It puts four USB-charging ports that can handle a total of 9.6 amps in a package that's of course much larger than the PowerDrive 2 and ReVolt, but still impressively compact."

Guy continues, "With a glossy plastic body that's 3.3 inches long (ports to tip), 1.9 inches tall, and 1.1 inches wide when oriented vertically, the charger is reasonably sized. Its ports are aligned (on a metal cap) in a single row, so you can rotate the charger 90 degrees if a horizontal row better fits your car's setup."

Street price: $750; MSRP: $750; Deal price: $700

This is another nice deal on the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, knocking the price of the 256GB down to $700. This $50 discount applies to all available colors and storage capacities, so the 64GB is also available for $50 off at $600 and the 512GB is down to $900. As these deals are from B&H Photo, the prices are without sales tax in 48 states. Shipping is free.

The 10.5-Inch iPad Pro is our upgrade pick in our Best Tablet guide. Dan Frakes and Nick Guy write, "...if you need more power, a noticeably larger screen, better cameras, better color accuracy, more storage, or support for Apple's Pencil stylus, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro gives you all of that in a package that's only slightly taller (11 mm) and wider (5 mm) and a tiny bit thinner (1.4 mm). The Pro (along with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, below) is a better option if your iPad is replacing a laptop, if you spend a lot of time creating content—drawing, editing photos and video, and the like—or if you'll use your iPad as a serious gaming device."

Street price: $275; MSRP: $300; Deal price: $220

This is a great price and a new low for the Fissler Vitaquick Pressure Cooker. This stovetop pressure cooker has largely hovered between $270 and $280, so at $220 you're getting a significant discount on an item for those serious about pressure cooking. Shipping is free.

The Fissler Vitaquick 8.5-Quart Pressure Cooker is our upgrade stovetop pick in our guide to the best pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton writes, "If you're looking for an exceptional stovetop pressure cooker with a smoother locking lid and superior browning capabilities, the Fissler Vitaquick 8.5-Quart Pressure Cooker is the best we tested. The tri-ply base is thicker and wider than the Fagor Duo's, and offers the best browning and searing of any pot we tried, leaving us with no scorch spots in the edges of the pot. The Fissler is on the heavy side, but it offers an easy-to-grasp helper handle for added support when transporting. Yes, the Vitaquick is pricey, but if you're serious about pressure cooking, it's money well spent."

