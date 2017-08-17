Reply to Instagram messages with pictures and video

Instagram users have a new means of expressing themselves via direct messages as of Thursday. They can now reply to shared Direct posts with images and video of their own.
The process is simple: Just hit "reply" and snap a selfie of the image you'd like to include. Instagram will automatically include a sticker of the original post for reference. Even better, users are now also able to create split-screen composite images wherein they might replace their heads with that of a bespectacled dog proudly declaring "it me".