Ben Heck's 'IoT on Wheels'

Ben and Felix are taking part in element14's IoT on Wheels design challenge with help from a local electrical engineer, Bob Baddeley, to use ST Microelectronic's Nucleo microcontroller board and Bluetooth module. The team decided to work on an Internet-of-Things project for use with a bicycle, perhaps to notify your local council about potholes found in the street. This project required Ben to do some 3D modeling and printing to create the mount, while Felix programmed with mbed to get the microcontroller working as planned. You can enter the IoT on Wheels design challenge, or give the team feedback over on the element14 Community.