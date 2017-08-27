Ben Heck’s N64 Portable mod

After many comments, requests, questions, setbacks and badgering from our impassioned fans, the Nintendo 64 Portable is finally finished. Ben took the device to the Midwest Gaming Classic for help with the hardware. Thanks to our community of followers, the problematic RAM add-on was soldered flat and is now in place. In addition, the case had to be completely redesigned (which is but a small price to pay). Ben makes swift use of his CNC router to create a suitable heatsink for the N64. What do you think of the finished product? Let the team know over on the element14 Community.