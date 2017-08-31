Show More Results

Microsoft unlocked 1080p Mixer game streaming on Xbox One

The latest preview update also adds support for Arabic and Hebrew languages.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
Testers have had their hands on the customizable Xbox One interface for a bit, and Microsoft has listened to their suggestions. Specifically, the home screen now supports up to 40 pinned items and your background image will be easier to see, according to a post on the Xbox forums. More than that, you can broadcast your gameplay via Mixer at 1080p. There are a handful of other tweaks (like support for Arabic and Hebrew languages), so be sure to check the links below. Or, if you're a member of the Alpha Ring preview, the patch might already be on your console.

