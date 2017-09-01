Panasonic's fridge of the future comes when you call it

Essentially, the Movable Fridge is little more than a coolbox glued on top of a robot vacuum cleaner with a voice interface. With its built in LIDAR and depth sensor, the device would -- theoretically -- scan your home and be able to navigate around on its own. The idea, according to the company, is that the unit would always listen out for your command, such as "Fridge, come here." Then, it would emerge from its hole in your kitchen wall and scoot over to you without bumping into your household pets.

Panasonic intends this to be used by the elderly and those with mobility issues, saving them from unnecessary trips to the kitchen. The company is also considering adding a warming plate to the top, to move warm meals from room to room.

Of course, we can also imagine this finding plenty of fans with the sort of people who currently have a beer fridge cluttering up their TV room. Imagine the bragging rights when you're asked for some cold ones, and they make their own way from the kitchen.

