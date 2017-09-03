Ben Heck's smart bike, part 2

The team is on the road with the IoT on Wheels design challenge, trying their best to make their smart bike, well, smarter. Using ST Microelectronics Nucleo hardware with Bluetooth Low Energy means the device can pair with other devices, such as an Android smartphone. The team decided to use the sensors in the Nucleo to detect accidents and potholes and be able to record and report them. Since the project is a prototype, however, it's still quite large and bulky. Watch now to find out how Felix overcomes problems with the mBed codebase and how the Android app works. What do you think of the project? Have you entered the design challenge? Let us know over on the element14 Community.