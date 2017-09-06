You'll look like 'Robocop' with this smart cycling helmet

Bike helmets should be about safety first and foremost, but that doesn't mean you can't rock one that's also stylish. Livell's BH51, introduced at IFA 2017, is exactly that. This cycling helmet is designed to protect your head whilst offering a sleek commuter design, enhanced by a strip of bright red LEDs on the back that you can light up every time you break or turn. Aside from that, the BH51 can pair with your phone via Bluetooth, making it possible to take calls or listen to music directly from the helmet. The stereo speakers uses bone conduction technology, so you can get your audio fix and be able to pay attention to the outside world simultaneously.