The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $20 on a Samsung Brightview baby monitor

Street price: $45; MSRP: $45; Deal price: $35

This is a solid deal and the lowest price we've seen this year on the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker (46205). While we've posted lower, we haven't seen better pricing since December 2016. As a result, this coffee maker, which typically hovers between $40 and $45, is a nice pickup at $35. Shipping is free.

The Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker is our pick in our guide to the best cheap coffee maker. Thais Wilson-Soler wrote, "The Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker (46205) made a good cup despite being the cheapest coffee maker we tested, although it bears mentioning that coffee from a budget coffee maker just won't equal the taste of a cup from a higher-end machine or a single-cup brewing method. The Hamilton Beach also has a removable water reservoir for easy filling (and a rotating base to make it easy to access), a compact footprint, and a simple interface. Testers were initially torn between the Hamilton Beach and the Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew 10-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker (BVMC-PSTX95), but everyone said they'd buy the Hamilton Beach after we revealed that it costs half as much as the Mr. Coffee."

Street price: $43; MSRP: $43; Deal price: $31

This is a nice sale on all ThermoWorks Dot Probe Thermometers, but a particularly nice one on the white color, which at $31 (with $4 shipping included) is $12 off what you'd usually pay for it shipped. All other colors of the Dot are also discounted at $34 with shipping charges, still a solid discount from the usual $43 shipped. The ThermoWorks Dot probe thermometer is our top pick in our guide to the best probe thermometer. Michael Sullivan writes, "We recommend the affordably priced ThermoWorks Dot probe thermometer for its impressive accuracy and ability to read temperatures quickly. Compared with the others we tested, it was the easiest thermometer to use, thanks to its simple, intuitive design and large digital display. The Dot's wide temperature range makes it ideal for both oven and grill use."

Street price: $40; MSRP: $40; Deal price: $35

While this isn't the lowest we've seen on our runner-up media streamer, this is still a solid price to pick up the Amazon Fire TV stick. We saw it once for $30 during last year's Black Friday sales, but that was the only other sale we've seen so far. This year, it has been determined to stick to its $40 street price. So while this $5 drop isn't much, it's the best price we've seen in months.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best media streamers. Chris Heinonen wrote, "Improved search features and an overhauled interface make the Amazon Fire TV Stick our new runner-up. You can't customize the interface as much as you can with the Roku, and its app selection is more limited, but it includes Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant, letting you make queries far beyond just a movie's title. It's starting to offer direct access to titles inside your favorite streaming services without having to launch the corresponding app, but it still does push Amazon content over other companies' offerings and it isn't quite as fast as the Roku."

Street price: $180; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $160

Here's a good price on the runner-up pick from our recently added baby monitor guide. This cam had the best overall image quality of any of our picks, but was more expensive than our top pick. Now, with this deal dropping it below $160, it rivals our top pick in terms of value. This cam usually sees prices above $180, so grab it while you can. Shipping is free.

The Samsung SEW3043 BrightView HD is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best baby monitor. Harry Sawyers, Sarah Kovac, and Winnie Yang write, "The Samsung SEW3043 BrightView HD has the edge on our pick on video alone, with a 5-inch display screen that's the largest you'll find on a baby monitor, and a very crisp image quality that seemed a bit sharper than our pick in day and night views. But the disadvantages are major: a clunky, under-responsive touchscreen, weaker battery life, and a poorly designed charger connection that tends to get loose and sometimes fail. It's also usually a bit more expensive than our pick, yet it's missing some other minor features we preferred in our Infant Optics pick."

