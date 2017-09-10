Ben Heck's mini pinball: Pop bumpers and targets

The team is making progress with the miniature pinball machine. Felix designed the printed circuit board for the electronics control of the game using a Teensy and an Arduino. The layout of the board will be mounted toward the back of the device and will handle the light and switch drivers. These microcontrollers won't do a great deal without some code, though. Ben works on the SPI communications to the targets, LCD screen and pop bumpers, and uses Autodesk Fusion 360 for the pinball launcher mechanisms. Are you building your own pinball machine? Or do you have suggestions for the build? Let the team know over on the element14 Community!