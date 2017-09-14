Play 'Overwatch' for free yet again next weekend

This isn't the first free weekend for the title, of course. Players have been able to blast each other up last September, the following November and just this past May. As with other free weekends, you'll get to play with all 25 heroes across 16 maps for use in Quick Play, Custom Games and the Arcade modes. You can level up, earn loot boxes and even get some fun customization rewards. Plus, if you end up purchasing the game (a move Blizzard would love for you to perform), you get to keep all the progress you earned over the weekend, provided you use the same login when buying your own copy.

The Overwatch free weekend starts at 11:00 AM PDT/2:00 PM EDT on September 22nd, and will be available in all regions on console. For PC, only folks in the Americas, Europe and Asia (excluding Korea) will be able to play for free. You'll need to install the game on your console or PC before playing, of course; be sure to download the Free Trial (Xbox One) or Free Weekend (PS4) version. PC players can grab the trial via the free Battle.net desktop app, as well.

Update: The original version of this article stated the free period started this weekend, which is incorrect. We apologize for the confusion.