iOS 11 forces Uber to loosen its location tracking

Good: with iOS 11, Uber had to support Location Services that monitor location only when using the app



(This: https://t.co/SSf501S81d) pic.twitter.com/Oa7M0QXR3I — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 20, 2017

If you'll recall, the ride-hailing firm got a lot of flak for removing that option and forcing users to choose between "Always" and "Never." The former gives the app permission to track your location even when you're not using it, while the latter switches off location tracking altogether. However, switching off tracking makes the app lot hard to use, since it won't save the addresses of places you frequently visit.

While Uber rolled out those changes in December, company security chief John Sullivan said Uber never actually implemented always-on location tracking for iOS. Still, by giving you the power to block it, you can ensure your own privacy.