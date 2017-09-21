iOS 11 forces Uber to loosen its location tracking

Uber has followed through on its promise to restore your ability to block the app from tracking your location even when you're not using it. More precisely, it had no choice but to do so, at least for iPhones and iPads. The latest version of Apple's mobile platform gives you the power to prevent apps from accessing location data when they're not active. That's why Uber has brought back an option marked "While Using the App" under its location settings, and you'll get it back even if you haven't updated to iOS 11 yet.
Good: with iOS 11, Uber had to support Location Services that monitor location only when using the app— Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 20, 2017
(This: https://t.co/SSf501S81d) pic.twitter.com/Oa7M0QXR3I
If you'll recall, the ride-hailing firm got a lot of flak for removing that option and forcing users to choose between "Always" and "Never." The former gives the app permission to track your location even when you're not using it, while the latter switches off location tracking altogether. However, switching off tracking makes the app lot hard to use, since it won't save the addresses of places you frequently visit.
While Uber rolled out those changes in December, company security chief John Sullivan said Uber never actually implemented always-on location tracking for iOS. Still, by giving you the power to block it, you can ensure your own privacy.