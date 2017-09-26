Apple’s Safari update secretly mines data to protect your privacy

Differential privacy is already used by Google to amass Chrome data, whilst keeping individual user info hidden. In Apple's case, the tech was unveiled at its WWDC event last year, and rolled out with iOS 10. Until now, it's mainly been used to bolster the company's Siri AI, and to monitor info from keyboard, Spotlight, and Notes. Like Google, Apple's algorithm jumbles the data so it doesn't mark an individual user, and then analyzes it wholesale for patterns.

There's no direct mention about the tech's introduction when you install High Sierra. Instead, it's grouped in with the other device analytics data Apple collects. But, keep in mind, you still have the ability to stop it at any time. This can be done by turning off analytics altogether. Alas, that will also opt you out of sharing other device info, including details about system crashes, freezes, and third-party software.