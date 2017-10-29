Ben Heck's Hex game: Breadboard and PCB design

Ben and team might be onto something. While the logic gate board game had its issues, the "Hex" game is a lot more fun -- and part of the fun is learning to solder. Ben and Felix plan to turn the Hex game into a kit that could teach basic soldering skills as well as binary or hexadecimal arithmetic. Using Autodesk Eagle, Ben designs a printed circuit board and discusses whether a Lipo or AA batteries are a better choice for powering it. What would you do differently, or what do you think the team should keep the same? Let us know over on the element14 Community.