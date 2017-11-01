The Morning After: Wednesday, November 1st 2017

A pet with an off switch.Aibo's back

After more than a decade away, Sony has resurrected its robot pet. The new Aibo has advanced AI, and it's connected to the cloud so its personality will evolve. You can pre-order one today to get it in January -- in Japan.

99 euros for a smartphone that promises two days of use.The Nokia 2 is a very cheap Android phone with a huge battery

Cheap smartphone? A battery that lasts? Stock Android that promises to be up to date? Be still, my beating heart. Nokia steals a trick from its Windows Phone days by offering an entry-level smartphone that doesn't look like trash and has one major selling point: a giant battery.

Mario's return is the biggest hit yet for the Switch.'Super Mario Odyssey' is selling even faster than 'Zelda'

We learned earlier this week that the Switch is a bonafide hit for Nintendo, and its latest major game is also on track to be a hit. Super Mario Odyssey has already sold two million copies, according to the company. That was in a mere three days.

Nice specs.Razer Phone leak suggests it's made for gamers

We knew Razer was working on a high-end gaming smartphone, but a leak from one of its partners shows just how powerful it might be. According to a (since deleted) page from a UK mobile plan reseller called 3G, the Razer Phone will have a 5.7-inch, 120Hz IGZO display, Dolby Atmos sound with dual front speakers and amps, a dual 12- and 13-megapixel wide angle/zoom camera, 4,000mAh battery and 8GB of RAM. We'll find out what's true during Razer's launch event at 4 PM.

How much are you willing to pay for a Kindle?Kindle Oasis review (2017)

The first waterproof model in Amazon's Kindle lineup makes a strong case for buying a $250 e-reader.

Customers were complaining.Best Buy stops selling full-price iPhone X following backlash

It wasn't just full-price for the iPhone X -- more like full-price plus another 100 bucks.

