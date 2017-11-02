Wirecutter's best deals: Save 20 percent on a Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock

Street Price: $99; Deal Price: $79

This is a rare drop on the Shure MV5, our runner-up USB microphone pick. Usually nearly $100, it has remained stubbornly around that price for as long as we've been monitoring it. At $79, this is the lowest price we've seen for this mic. The price is available for the gray with black foam (pictured) and the black with red foam colors. This looks to be a holiday promotion, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it stick around awhile, but there's no telling whether stock will, so pick one up early.

The Shure MV5 is our smaller, more portable runner-up pick in our guide to the best USB microphone. Kevin Purdy and Lauren Dragan wrote, "Perhaps the greatest downsides to the Yeti are its weight and tricky-to-assemble base; it's best for keeping near your computer, and it's not backpack-friendly. The Shure MV5 is the opposite. It weighs just over one pound fully assembled, its ball-shaped head can be unscrewed from its small base, and it can plug directly into an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. But what really makes the MV5 worth considering is its sound. When using the "voice" preset, its audio samples received a second-place ranking from all four experts (working blind to each other's results), and a tie for third place from Wirecutter staffers. If the Yeti is sold out or you want to spend a little less and save some room on your desk, the MV5 is a fine single-voice runner-up to the Yeti, although you'll have to figure out how to get it at your own personal speaking height."

Street Price: $60; Deal Price: $53

If you're looking for a humidifier to get you through the winter months, the Honeywell HCM-350 is a great option. At $53, while not the lowest price we've seen for it, it's at the lowest price we've seen in around six months. Grab one while you can, as recent pricing has been significantly higher.

The Honeywell HCM-350 Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier is our top pick in our guide to the best humidifier. John Holecek and Tim Heffernan wrote, "The Honeywell's evaporative technology (as opposed to ultrasonic or warm mist), avoids problems common to the other methods, like overhumidification, pools of condensed water around the base, and white mineral dust building up on nearby surfaces. The HCM-350 Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier is easier to keep clean than nearly every other humidifier we've tested, because every part that touches water is free of electronic components and lacks the sharp angles that harbor buildup. And the HCM-350 is the only humidifier we've found that has a seamless, molded reservoir, which eliminates a problem common in inferior models: leaks. Evaporative humidifiers like this are not the most powerful type, but in less than two hours, the Honeywell reaches and maintains a comfortable level of humidity in a room up to about 400 square feet."

Street Price: $65; Deal Price: $50 w/ code AUKDRONE

This is the first deal we've posted from our new guide on best drones under $100, and is a nice drop in price on the Aukey Mohawk. While there have been lightning deals for less in the past, this is still one of the better prices we've seen, matching the low from last year. Make sure to use code: AUKDRONE in order to get the extra $16 off.

The Aukey Mohawk is our experienced pilot pick in our guide to the best drones under $100. Signe Brewster wrote, "If you'll accept a more difficult learning curve in exchange for faster flying, or if you're already a capable drone pilot, the Aukey Mohawk might be the right drone for you. In our tests, it responded nimbly to flight controls, performing the best of the larger drones we flew through our obstacle course. It also has a few autonomous features, such as returning to home and flipping."

Street Price: $230; Deal Price: $182 w/ code 20KEVO2

For the entire month of November, Amazon is running a 20 percent promotion on these Kwikset Kevo smart locks. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's a big $50 drop from the normal street price of $230 and a great deal. Available bronze, brass, and nickel finishes, this deal should automatically apply and show the discount during checkout. If you don't see a deal price of around $182, use code 20KEVO2 in order to get the 20% off promotion.

The Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock 2nd Gen is our top pick in our guide to the best smart locks. Jon Chase wrote, "Kevo's Bluetooth-based close-range authentication system is also more secure than the geofence-based auto-unlocking features employed by many locks, which proved unreliable in our testing. The fact that you can control the Kevo with a standard key, a wireless key fob, or a smartphone app also makes it the most versatile option we've ever tested. The Kevo app makes it easy to administer the lock and share eKeys, which allow guests to lock and unlock your Kevo; the Kevo Plus upgrade lets you control and monitor your Kevo when you're away from home. While no lock can provide perfect security (and we considered smart features rather than physical robustness for this guide) Kwikset has been making locks for more than 60 years and the Kevo has an ANSI Grade 2 rating. (That's the intermediate level of the three ANSI residential gradesâ€" if you want Grade 1, the highest rating for residential locks, take a look at our touchscreen pick from Schlage."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to thewirecutter.com.