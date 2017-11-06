'Assassin's Creed' predicted the new pyramid chamber discovery

We knew about the theories of JP Houdin. We knew about the research. But didn't know about the announcement and the finding. Anticipation!! — Jean Guesdon (@JeanGuesdon) November 4, 2017

According to the game's creative director Jean Guesdon, the Origins team had been consulting Jean-Pierre Houdin's disputed theory of the pyramids' construction. In 2007, Houdin argued that the structure had been built from the inside out using a spiralling ramp, which was contrary to the idea that the builders had raised stone blocks up an external slope. In anticipation of the secret compartment getting unearthed, the devs went ahead and put it in the game anyway. Lo and behold, their gamble paid off.

If you've already explored The Great Pyramid in Origins, you'll have stumbled across the antechambers filled with treasures. If not, you can find them through a small gap in the pyramid's King's Chamber that leads to the two large rooms. In reality, scientists have no idea what, if anything, is inside the 30-meter void.