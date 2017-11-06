Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft
save
Save
share

'Assassin's Creed' predicted the new pyramid chamber discovery

Talk about attention to detail.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
1h ago in AV
Comments
93 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Ubisoft

Just days ago, scientists found a previously undiscovered chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. As it turns out, the makers of Assassin's Creed: Origins had the jump on them. As Kotaku's Stephen Totilo notes, the space itself is already built into the game, which came out almost a week prior to the findings getting published. We already knew that the Egypt-set title is a stickler for historical accuracy, but this is on a whole other level.

According to the game's creative director Jean Guesdon, the Origins team had been consulting Jean-Pierre Houdin's disputed theory of the pyramids' construction. In 2007, Houdin argued that the structure had been built from the inside out using a spiralling ramp, which was contrary to the idea that the builders had raised stone blocks up an external slope. In anticipation of the secret compartment getting unearthed, the devs went ahead and put it in the game anyway. Lo and behold, their gamble paid off.

If you've already explored The Great Pyramid in Origins, you'll have stumbled across the antechambers filled with treasures. If not, you can find them through a small gap in the pyramid's King's Chamber that leads to the two large rooms. In reality, scientists have no idea what, if anything, is inside the 30-meter void.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr