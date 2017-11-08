Postmates promises 30-minute grocery deliveries in New York

The delivery service is limited for now, but the upside of that, apparently, is that everything is going to be very high quality and come from small grocery stores. So, in LA, your food will come from Urban Radish; the East Village Farm in Manhattan; and Farmstead in San Francisco. Each pride themselves on offering curated picks for their foods and being active members in their respective communities.

Of course, this isn't going to be as cheap as, say running to your neighborhood bodega. But if you can afford to have groceries delivered, you likely aren't going to sweat the potential price difference here.