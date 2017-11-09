Wirecutter's best deals: Save $100 on a Sony 4K Blu-ray player

Street Price: $250; Deal Price: $150

If you're a movie buff with exacting image quality standards, this is a nice opportunity to pick up a recommended 4K Blu-ray player, the Sony UBP-X800. Usually $250, it has fallen drastically in recent weeks. We first saw it at $200, and now it's all the way down to $150. It likely won't drop any further, so this is a great price and one at which it is well worth grabbing one.

The Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray Player is our top pick in our guide to the best 4K Blu-ray player. Chris Heinonen wrote, "The superior image scaling of the Sony UBP-X800 was especially impressive, which is important because most people will use this player to watch far more DVDs and regular high-definition Blu-ray discs than 4K Blu-rays. When converting SD and HD images to 4K, the Sony introduced fewer scaling artifacts and did a better job interpolating curves and other shapes—the only player that did better costs twice as much as of this writing. And while most people don't need yet another streaming device, the Sony supports the major services and has a customizable interface. It also has some convenient features, like the ability to send audio directly to your Bluetooth headphones. Finally, its metal chassis makes it sturdier than other players in its price category, so it feels like a premium home theater component that should stand up better over the long term."

Street Price: $300; Deal Price: $250

If you are the type of person to destroy backpacks and bags, this is a great deal for you. On the off chance you do damage your bag, with the Scars-or-repair warranty, GoRuck will have your bag back in working order in no time. As this bag normally runs at $300 and at $250, plus it's warranty, it is worth the buy. Also to note, the 21L and the 26L are currently the same price. If you need the extra space, there's no reason to not pick it up.

The GoRuck GR1 backpack is our tough as nails pick in our guide to our favorite laptop bags. Séamus Bellamy wrote, "GoRuck's GR1 was designed by a former Army Green Beret to be adaptable and tough as nails in the field and has the lifetime warranty to back it. But don't let its military pedigree fool you. The GR1's subtle styling means it performs just as well in the city on the way to a café as it does in hostile territory. I owned a 26-liter GR1 for two years before it was stolen in British Columbia. I replaced it with the 21-liter version of the bag (I'm a short fella) a little over a year and a half ago. Since then, it has been across Spain, was accidentally set on fire in Costa Rica, and has accompanied me to Mexico and up the side of an active volcano in Nicaragua. Where I go, it goes. It's the best backpack I've ever owned."

Street Price: $180; Deal Price: $100

As part of their early Black Friday promotion, Best Buy now has the Ring Video Doorbell for $80 less than the typical street price at just $100. This is the best deal we've ever seen for this smart doorbell. Best Buy has 2 color options, Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel, and shipping is free. Quantities are limited and the sale is scheduled to end Saturday, so now would be a good time to pick up this product if you're in the market for one. The Ring Video Doorbell is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. Stacey Higginbotham wrote, "The original Ring Video Doorbell costs a bit less than our other picks, though you'll need to pay for a monthly subscription fee if you want it to record videos for later viewing. Its video and sound quality aren't as good as those of either the SkyBell HD or our upgrade pick, the Ring Pro, but it has the basic features that anyone buying a connected doorbell could want, including motion detection, the option to connect to the doorbell (from your smartphone or tablet) to see a live view of what's happening at the door, and night-vision capability. Because it can use batteries, it's easy for renters to install. It also has slightly faster notifications."

Street Price: $280; Deal Price: $180

At $180, this is a rare drop for a set of headphones that typically sells for $100 more. We've seen occasional discounts on these headphones – they were discounted to $225 in the early spring. At $45 cheaper than that deal, if you're in need of noise-cancelling headphones and don't mind that they require a 3.5mm jack or prefer it that way, these are a fantastic pickup. The black/charcoal color is the only one available at this price at this time.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 are the top pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Geoff Morrison wrote, "For the third year running, the QC25 are the best noise-cancelling headphones. Yes, the wireless QC35 offers very slightly more noise reduction on paper, but in subjective testing it was more of a wash, with a slight edge to these over the QC35. The amount of noise reduced is incredible: noticeably and significantly more than the vast majority of noise-cancelling headphones. In our testing, they dropped an average of 24.2 dB of noise, including over 30 dB at some frequencies, and more low-bass reduction than any headphone we've tested."

