Wirecutter's best early deals for Black Friday

Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $100

The 10", newer model of our budget pick in our best Android tablets guide, with a big $50 discount.

The 10 is quite similar to the 8, and with this price, makes it much more interesting as a media consumption tablet. We wrote, "The 2017 Fire HD 8 is slower, has a lower-resolution screen, and is more limited than the ZenPad, but it's a great cheap tablet for media consumption, especially for Amazon content."

Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $25

A new low on our runner-up pick in our best media streaming devices guide.

We wrote, "If you're a heavy Prime video user or want voice search, the Fire TV Stick offers a compelling alternative to the Roku that has really improved over the past few months."

Street Price: $280; Deal Price: $180

Our pick for 3 years running, this the first substantial sale we've ever seen on the Bose QuietComfort 25, a huge $100 off.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 is our pick in our best noise-cancelling headphones guide. We wrote, "The amount of noise reduced is incredible: noticeably and significantly more than the vast majority of noise-cancelling headphones. In our testing, they dropped an average of 24.2 dB of noise, including over 30 dB at some frequencies, and more low-bass reduction than any headphone we've tested."

Street Price: $75; Deal Price: $50

While we've seen this price a few times, it's only a few dollars above the best we've seen.

The UE Roll 2 is our pick in our best portable bluetooth speaker guide. We wrote, "The Roll 2 sounds full, with smooth reproduction of everything from bass notes to cymbals, and it plays loud enough to fill a hotel room or a spot at the beach with sound. It's so watertight, it will survive being dunked 1 meter underwater for 30 minutes."

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $136

Only a few dollars off from the best price we've seen on our pick in our best coffee maker guide.

We wrote, "Simply put, the OXO On makes it easy to brew a really good cup of coffee. If you grind your beans to the correct particle size (which is extremely important) and weigh the grounds so they extract just enough, the OXO will take the reins from there."

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $350

Even with a new model out, drops are rare. This discount + the extra giftcard make this a great deal.

The GoPro Hero5 Black is our pick in our best action camera guide. We wrote, "The Hero5 Black builds on the success of its predecessor, the Hero4 Silver, with new features that significantly enhance its usability. The built-in waterproofing is the most important addition, since it means you can shoot anywhere, anytime, without fiddling with a case."

Street Price: $350; Deal Price: $280

We haven't seen this drop below $320 before now, so save some money on one of the easiest ways to improve your home network.

The Netgear Orbi RBK50 is our pick in our best wi-fi mesh-networking kit guide. We wrote, "Netgear's Orbi RBK50 is the best Wi-Fi mesh kit for most people, because it covers all the bases in the simplest way. It ranked at or near the top of the pack for throughput in every location we tested, and it required far less of our time and effort than most of the kits we tested for it to do its best."

Street Price: $330; Deal Price: $250

While we have seen drops to around the $300 range, this sale drops an extra $30 off of previous prices and makes for a new low

The 9.7-inch iPad (5th generation) is our pick in our iPad guide. We wrote, "The things that have made all iPads great tablets—such as an unbeatable selection of outstanding apps, stellar hardware quality, long battery life, and unrivaled customer support—help them continue to best other tablets on the market."

Street Price: $400; Deal Price: $350

The first drop below $400 we've seen, and it's a big $50 savings.

The Oculus Rift + Touch is our pick in our best VR headsets for PC and PS4 guide. We wrote, "It's clear Oculus put a lot of thought into building a headset that will appeal to gaming veterans and newcomers alike with a comfy fit, quick startup process, and wide range of content."

Street Price: $280; Deal Price: $210

Already a good sale, but if you use your Target Redcard, you can get an additional 5% off.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is our pick in our best smartwatch for iPhone users guide. We wrote, "If you want a smartwatch for managing your phone notifications, tracking activity and recreational exercise, and doing the gee-whiz things you can accomplish with apps (like texting with your voice or finger, checking sports scores, creating reminders, and adjusting your smart thermostat), the Apple Watch Series 1 is your best bet."

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $397

While we used to see regular sales on the D3400, those have slowed down considerably. This latest deal matches the best price we've seen on this bundle.

The Nikon D3400 is our pick in our best DSLR for beginners guide. We wrote, "The Nikon D3400 is Nikon's current entry-level model, and while it's available for around $500, it can take better photos than cameras that sell for hundreds more."

Note from Wirecutter: When readers choose to buy our independently chosen editorial picks, we may earn affiliate commissions that support our work.