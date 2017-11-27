Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can still grab

Street price: $70; deal price: $50

We already consider these a great value at $70, this additional $20 off makes this pair of earbuds a fantastic value.

The Marshall Mode earbuds are the top pick in our guide to earbuds under $100. We wrote, "In a category plagued with fit problems and overly boosted sound profiles, the Marshall Mode sounds wonderfully rich and balanced. It fit everyone equally well, and has a single-button universal remote."

Street price: $35; deal price: $25

We posted this at $20, a low, and now it's up to $25. Still good, just not the best.

The Belkin WeMo Mini is the top pick in our guide to plug-in smart outlets. We wrote, "The WeMo Mini is a strong performer that's easy to use. More compact than its predecessor, it works with both Android and iOS devices, and supports Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT."

Street price: $50; deal price: $32

By far the best price we've seen on individual bulbs from the Hue line.

The Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs are our pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. We wrote, "Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb; it's a whole smart system. The color-adjustable A19 bulbs can remake the look of a room in seconds. Multiple app options and device compatibility make it the best overall choice."

Street price: $400; deal price: $350

Matching the best price we've ever seen on our top pick action camera. We wrote, "Come for the great-looking footage, stay for the nifty extras: waterproofing, a smart touchscreen interface, voice control, and electronic image stabilization."

Street price: $60; deal price: $50

A rare deal on our top gaming mouse pick. We wrote, "The DeathAdder Elite is comfortable for a wide range of hand sizes and grip styles, and it has seven easy-to-reach buttons, an accurate sensor, and a variety of lighting options."

Street price: $210; deal price: $130

A new low on our top 4K Blu-ray player. Add to your cart to see the price.

We wrote, "If our main pick isn't available, the Samsung UBD-M8500 works nearly as well on non-4K discs, plus it offers a wide selection of streaming services and loads discs just as quickly as the Sony."

Street price: $50; deal price: $30

Best price we've seen on the Echo Dot, $5 below previous sales.

Street price: $250; deal price: $150

A Bose-refurbished model of our wireless noise-cancelling earbuds pick. We wrote, "If you want the freedom of wireless, the Bose QuietControl 30 offers Bluetooth support and only slightly less noise cancelling than the QC20. Despite this model's collar design, it's very comfortable. It even sounds better with music than the QC20."

Street price: $180; deal price: $140

Our budget pick in our budget surround system guide, matching the low we've seen for it. We wrote, "With forward dialogue and punchy bass at a bargain-basement price, the Monoprice is a good compact pick if you're on a tight budget."

Street price: $1,400; deal price: $1,150

A new low on our top all-in-one PC. We wrote, "A picture-perfect display, tasteful styling, useful features, and powerful-enough hardware converge in this exceptionally well-rounded all-in-one."

Street price: $40; deal price: $32

A rare drop and new low price on this battery pack.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 USB Battery Pack is the "pick for more power" in our guide to the best USB battery packs. We wrote, "The Anker PowerCore 20100 has enough power to recharge a tablet and two smartphones on a long flight, or a smartphone a day for nearly a week. It's about the size of two decks of cards lined up end to end."

Street price: $90; deal price: $60

At $60, this matches the best price we've seen on the Amazon Tap. Carries the same warranty as a new one. In our guide we wrote, "The Tap's built-in battery lets you take Alexa voice control to the backyard or other places outside the home, though worse audio performance and the lack of an always-on microphone is limiting."

Street price: $12; deal price: $10

New low on our longest recommended Anker cable (white model only).

The Anker Powerline is the top pick in our guide to the best lightning cable. We wrote, "Long cables can also be useful, especially when you want to use your iPhone or iPad while it's charging but the nearest outlet is a good distance away."

Street price: $120; deal price: $80

A good price on a smart speaker for those committed to the Google ecosystem, usually over $120. We wrote, "Google's wireless speaker, digital assistant, and smart-home controller looks better than its biggest competition, reliably responds to most voice queries, offers solid multiroom audio, and sounds pretty good."

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

A larger version of our budget pick tablet with a large discount.

Street price: $80; deal price: $50

One of the best prices we've seen on our top pick portable Bluetooth speaker. We wrote, "Like its predecessor, the Roll 2 offers an irresistible combination of sound quality, ruggedness, water resistance, portability, cool features, and a reasonable price."

Because great deals happen more than once a week, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday.

Note from Wirecutter: When readers choose to buy our independently chosen editorial picks, we may earn affiliate commissions that support our work.