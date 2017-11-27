The best Cyber Monday deals

Street price: $60; deal price: $80

Our best cheap drone for beginners gets its first notable drop. We wrote, "The Swing is not the fastest drone we've flown, but it is the only inexpensive model that can reliably hold its position in the air even in windy conditions. That makes it easy to fly for even the most inexperienced pilot."

Street price: $30; deal price: $50

Best price we've seen on the Echo Dot, $5 below previous sales. We wrote, "For a lot less than the full-size Echo, and with the ability to connect wirelessly to your choice of speaker or sound system, the Echo Dot 2 is a smart option."

Street price: $35; deal price: $75

A price that matches the low on these workout earbuds, usually around $60. We wrote, "this Sennheiser model is designed to be sweat-proof, and like many workout headphones we looked at, also features "antimicrobial" ear tips, so even if your workout gets nasty, your headphones shouldn't."

Street price: $25; deal price: $35

A few dollars above the Black Friday sale, our pick for best plug-in smart outlet is still worthwhile at $25. We wrote, "It also plays nicely with both iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and integrates easily with popular smart-home protocols and devices."

Street price: $31; deal price: $40

Our budget webcam, down to the best price we've seen this year. We wrote, "the C615 is just as easy to set up as more expensive picks and has the best video quality of any webcam we tested under $50."

Street price: $80; deal price: $100

Our pick for kids headphones down to $80, $20 off, with code Puro20. We wrote, "The Puro BT2200 is our pick because not only do these headphones remain within safe listening levels when used properly, but they were also the top pick of all our kid panelists, which means your little ones will be more likely to use them."

Street price: $140; deal price: $180

Our budget pick in our budget surround system guide, matching the low we've seen for it. We wrote, "The Monoprice system may not be quite as neutral and natural-sounding, but its subwoofer plays a little deeper and voices are a bit more pronounced."

Street price: $70; deal price: $100

A new low on this rugged versatile keyboard case pick. We wrote, "It's a great choice if you need to keep your iPad Pro safe in rough environments (or even just in the hands of your kids). And the Rugged Messenger's unique design may even win over a few people who don't think they need that kind of protection. "

Street price: $20; deal price: $30

A staff pick charging case for Bluetooth earbuds, down to $20, a new low. This battery case keeps your wireless earbuds safe and ensures they're always charged when you get to the gym.

Street price: $80; deal price: $165

The best price we've seen, nearly dropping down to UE Roll 2 prices. We wrote, "The Boom 2 now has a nice Party Up feature, which lets you play the same audio source through as many Boom 2 and UE Megaboom units as you like. It's a great way to do multiroom sound on the cheap."

Street price: $90; deal price: $120

Only $10 more than the best price we've seen on our favorite ebook reader. We wrote, "The Kindle Paperwhite is light and small, with a side-lit screen that allows you to read in dim lighting. Amazon also offers the most impressive library in terms of scope and price."

Street price: $387; deal price: $475

A new low on our top Chromebook. We wrote, "It's fast enough for tab-heavy browser work, it provides a full workday of battery life, and it has a small, light body, as well as a comfortable backlit keyboard and a bright screen."

Street price: $20; deal price: $40

An all-time low on a surprisingly powerful streaming stick. We wrote, "it includes Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled assistant, letting you make queries far beyond just a movie's title."

Street price: $92; deal price: $150

At $92, this bundle is the best value we've seen on this bluetooth mic in years. We wrote, "It makes a wider spectrum of voices sound better than the other microphones we tested, which tend to favor certain tones. Our pick since 2013, the Yeti is solidly built and easier to set up on your desk than most of the competition."

Note from Wirecutter: When readers choose to buy our independently chosen editorial picks, we may earn affiliate commissions that support our work.