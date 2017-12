Even computer games have their own world records, and one of the oldest uncontested ones is the fastest time for Atari Dragster, at 5.51 seconds. But how legitimate is this speed? Ben is tasked with using RAM analysis and a microcontroller to check not only whether 5.51 seconds is possible, but whether this record can be broken. Have you broken or set any electronics or gaming world records? Let us know over on the element14 Community.