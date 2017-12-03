Neil Young's huge online music archive opens to the public

Young naturally makes a big deal out of the audio quality, which improves the stronger your connection gets. He even devotes his introductory message to a long diatribe about Apple's music quality choices on top of explaining how the archive works. Young would prefer that you listen on a computer, and even has a guide to help set up access on your home stereo.

Overkill? You bet. And ultimately, it's serving as a sales pitch for Xstream. However, it's still miles above the typical musician page offering the occasional freebie and a few music videos. This is an insight into Young's entire history as an artist, not just a promotion for his latest album.