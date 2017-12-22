Amazon TV shows are hopping aboard Eurostar trains

Thanks to our need for constant amusement, whether you're on a plane, train or automobile, these days you never have to look at a rubbish book again. The Eurostar high-speed train network has had a bring-your-own-device entertainment service of its own for a while now, but a new partnership with Amazon means Prime Video-exclusive TV shows are joining that catalog. Provided you've hopped onto one of Eurostar's newer e320 trains, you can connect to the on-board WiFi, load up the Eurostar app and you'll find shows like The Grand Tour, Transparent and Man in the High Castle ready for streaming. And whether you're going from London to Paris or Brussels to Lille, there'll be something on there to keep the kids quiet for an hour, too.