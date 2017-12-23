Tidal’s free 12-day trial comes with new content each day

Tidal has introduced a few additions lately that might make it more appealing to those who haven't signed up yet. Earlier this week, it made its service compatible with Apple and Android TVs and as of earlier this month, Tidal works with CarPlay. Tidal also recently introduced direct integration with Sonos speakers.

During the trial, Tidal will introduce four new series including Fresh Cuts, wherein performers discuss everything from their music to personal goals all while getting a haircut, and Rough Draft, a video series featuring artists discussing and then performing the very first song or rap they wrote as a kid. On New Year's Eve, Tidal will release a curated playlist to ring you into the new year and on New Year's Day, it will release another playlist to make sure your 2018 begins on the right track. There will also be Snoh Aalegra, Trombone Shorty and DIIV documentaries premiering during the trial.

It's a short trial -- shorter than its basic trial, Apple Music's three-month trial and Spotify's current three months for 99 cents trial -- but it comes with extra perks, no ads and again, no credit card number required. It begins on Christmas and runs through January 5th.