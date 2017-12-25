The worst gadgets of 2017

Juicero

Even though Juicero technically debuted in 2016, it wasn't until 2017 that it met its epic end, and it's for that reason we're naming it one of the worst gadgets of the year. Not only did it a cost a whopping $400 -- which was actually a drop from its original $700 asking price -- but you couldn't use it to juice fruit and vegetables you bought from the store. Instead, the over-priced gadget only worked with proprietary packets of blended-up produce (priced at $4 to $10 each) that were only available through a subscription. Yes, it was basically an overpriced bag-squeezer.

It sounds dumb and, well, a lot of other people thought so, too. Adding to the embarrassment, a Bloomberg report revealed earlier this year that you could simply squeeze those packets with your hands to get at the juice, no machine required. And, despite Juicero's claim that its machine delivered better results, and that its WiFi connectivity made subscriptions easier, the company ended up refunding unsatisfied customers anyway. In the end, no amount of hype could salvage this bad idea.

LG Watch Style smartwatch

If the past few months are any indication, the future isn't bright for wrist-worn wearables. Brands like Pebble and Jawbone fell by the wayside, Tom Tom left the market altogether, and even category leader Fitbit struggled to bring its first smartwatch to market. Instead, the industry seems to be shifting toward lifestyle brands that emphasize style over substance. Which is what makes the LG Watch Style such a mistake.

With a name like the LG Watch Style, you'd expect this Android Wear watch from LG to be fetching. According to Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low, however, it's anything but. Its basic lackluster design left a lot to be desired, and, what's more, its battery life turned out to be terrible; it couldn't make it through a full workday, much less 24 hours. By comparison, the Apple Watch 3 lasts well into the next day on a single charge. Sure, the Style's $249 list price is relatively affordable as far as smartwatches go, but that's not good enough for us to recommend it. In the end, Engadget gave the LG Watch Style a review score of 65, making it one of the lowest-rated devices of the year.

Bodega

An app-powered vending machine whose name was derived from the mom-and-pop corner shops it's trying to replace? What could possibly go wrong? That is, unfortunately, the tone-deaf marketing mistake made by Bodega, a Silicon Valley startup named after the local groceries that have become staples of many New York City neighborhoods. Its idea was to sell non-perishable items like toothpaste and snacks in a large cabinet in places like gyms and lobbies of apartments buildings. Enter in a code on the app, grab your desired item and, voila, you've gotten the goods without having to brave the outside world.

That sounds like decent idea in theory, but it's ultimately solving a problem that doesn't exist. It's not that hard to walk into a drugstore to get the things you want, and with services like Amazon Prime, you don't have to leave your house to get them either. There's also, you know, good old-fashioned vending machines that work just fine without an app. The bigger problem, really, is that name. Bodegas are an important part of the social fabric of living in a city, and even if Bodega's founders claim they don't want to actually get rid of mom-and-pop stores, the start-up would essentially be taking away some of their business. Plus, there's no way a vending machine can serve you up a warm breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee on the way to work.