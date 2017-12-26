Live trivia hit HQ comes to Android on January 1st

The hype around HQ comes from its simple but involving concept: you tune into a live, twice-daily trivia game show where there's a chance of winning real cash (in some cases, thousands of dollars). The questions are softballs at first, but they get progressively harder to the point where just a small fraction of players might last until the end. That combination of "appointment" gaming and real stakes has led to hundreds of thousands of people playing during each show. The addition of Android should expand the audience even further, or at least reduce the chances of this being a short-lived fad.