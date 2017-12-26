Uber is offloading its money-losing car lease business

Other companies in the running had included Avis Budget Group (yes, the car rental agency), activist investor Carl Icahn's self-titled Icahn Enterprises, Innovate Auto Finance and two capital investment firms.

The sale comes hot on the heels of Uber merging its Russian business and reflects the company's increasing determination to improve its bottom line. Simply speaking, Uber is bleeding cash -- it can't keep running money-losing operations forever. Even though the leasing business helped prospective drivers who might not otherwise have a car, it wasn't going to be worthwhile if it ultimately dragged down the entire business.