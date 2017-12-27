Hackers say Nintendo’s hidden golf game on Switch is gone

Back in September, intrepid hackers prying into the Nintendo Switch found a game hidden in the system's code: FLOG, a version of the classic NES title 'Golf.' After further examination, the dataminers found that you could only access it on July 11th, and guessed that the game was a tribute to the late, great Nintendo President Satoru Iwata, who passed away on that day earlier this year. In other words, you could play it if you fudged the date on your console and didn't connect it to the internet -- until now. Hackers reported that the latest Switch update (4.0.0) wipes FLOG from the console's firmware.