What's on TV: 'Black Mirror,' 'Bill Nye' and bowl games

As the time ticks down until 2018, we have a few new debuts scheduled for this week. Netflix is coming out swinging, with a new season of Black Mirror, season two of its Bill Nye series, the third season of Lovesick (fka Scrotal Recall) and new comedy specials from Dave Chappelle (Equanimity & The Bird Revelation). The only game release of note is SteamWorld on Switch, while movie fans can pick up an Ultra HD copy of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Oh, and yes, Netflix does have more New Year's Eve specials that you can play whenever it's time to put the kids to bed. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).