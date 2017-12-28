A 'Final Fantasy' VR coaster is coming to Universal Studios Japan

You'll see Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth (above), along with Cloud, Squall, Lightning and others from pretty much all the game's versions. All the visuals were produced by Final Fantasy developer Square Enix's FX house, Visual Works, which created cut scenes for many of the games.

The ride is part of Universal Studios Japan's annual Cool Japan event. It's running for a limited time, but on the off-chance you're in Osaka between January 19th and June 24th and happen to be a Final Fantasy fan, it looks worth a side-trip. Given the number of Final Fantasy versions and volume of content, we're frankly surprised the game doesn't have its own theme park.